The Ronald McDonald House of Delaware elected new officers and board members to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting in May.

Officers for 2019-20 are Chair Perry S. Beberman, chief financial officer, Bank of America Credit Card Business; Vice Presidents Dave Hancox, senior director of nursing, Acute Inpatient Operations, Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Allison E. Micich, marketing specialist, Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Stephen Mottola, realtor with The Mottola Group of Long & Foster Real Estate Inc., and Lance Sabouni, executive vice president of automotive and connected car solutions, AAA Mid-Atlantic; Vice President/Secretary Kenneth C. Manne, senior vice president, corporate services, general counsel and secretary, NEIL; Treasurer Christine D. Randolph, chartered mutual fund counselor and chartered retirement plan specialist, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; and Assistant Treasurer Chris Marshall, senior vice president and chief financial officer for consumer vehicle lending, Bank of America.

The newly elected board of directors are Chris Marshall; Dominic C. Canuso, chartered financial analyst, executive vice president and chief financial officer, WSFS Bank; Pauline M. Corso, operational vice president, chief operating officer, Delaware Valley Physician Network, Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children; and Mike Pfeifer, founder, 1440 Film Co.

Board members at large are Sissy Dent Aerenson, owner, Peter Kate Boutique; Dr. Peter A. Bailey, vice president of external and international affairs, Wilmington University; Ryan Brazell, regional sales leader, Grant Thornton; James F. Burrows, vice president of performance optimization, Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Health; Robert A. Cocozzoli, McDonald’s owner/operator; Rich Doane, McDonald's owner/operator; Barbara Dukart, independent travel consultant with Uniglobe Red Carpet Travel; Joel E. Dukart, McDonald’s owner/operator; Tony Hill, managing director of strategy and transformation, Grant Thornton; Vijay Iyengar, executive vice president, global strategy and corporate development, Incyte; Raymond Parisi Jr., founder and owner of RJP Communications LLC; David Paul, chair of Department of Pediatrics, Christiana Care Health System; Hank Rosenberg, chief operating officer/hospitality, Harrington Raceway and Casino; Todd R. Seelhorst, retired, Smyrna School District; Bob Trostel, executive vice president Breakthru Beverage ­­­Group - Delaware; and Marichu Valencia, retired, senior interior designer with the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations, Residential Design & Cultural Heritage Program, U.S. Department of State.

The Ronald McDonald House of Delaware provides accommodations for families with children receiving treatment at local hospitals by offering supportive environments where families can stay together and find comfort. The organization also operates Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at three area hospitals — Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Christiana Care and Bayhealth Medical Center. The Family Room at duPont Hospital for Children includes three overnight sleep rooms.

For more, visit rmhde.org.