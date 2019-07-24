In its ninth consecutive year, Pet Valu, a specialty pet supply retailer with a history of supporting dogs who served in the U.S. military, is hosting its annual Patriotic Pets fundraiser benefiting The U.S. War Dogs Association.

Until Patriot Day, Sept. 11, Pet Valu customers can purchase limited-edition American flag pet bandanas for $5. Customers can also purchase a paper paw for any amount, which Pet Valu stores display to represent the donations from customers to the U.S War Dogs Association.

Proceeds from the sale of the bandanas and paper paw donations directly benefit the U.S. War Dogs Association, whose mission is to honor the memory of the service and sacrifice of the U.S. Military Working Dogs and educate the public about the service of these canines to the country.

Donations to the U.S. War Dogs Association help cover the costs of transporting veteran war dogs back to the U.S. after their service; finding homes for retired K-9s; memorializing fallen four-legged soldiers; providing service dogs with equipment to support them both overseas and back home; sending care packages to service dogs and their soldiers; facilitating a free prescription drug program for retired military K-9s, TSA and Secret Service dogs; and providing funds for The Rainbow Bridge Assistance Program.

The Patriotic Pets fundraiser has collected more than $2.3 million for the U.S. War Dogs Association since its inception in 2010. Combined with their sister chain of stores, Pet Supermarket, which started raising for the U.S. War Dogs in 2016, Pet Valu and Pet Supermarket have raised more than $3.1 million for the organization in eight years.

For more on the U.S. War Dogs Association, visit uswardogs.org.

To find a participating Pet Valu store and more, visit petvalu.com.