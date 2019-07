The Milton Historical Society will host an architectural walking tour of the historic homes of Milton, beginning at 9:30 a.m. July 27 at the Milton Historical Society, 210 Union St.

Sturdy shoes, plenty of sun block, water and hats are recommended. Tours are limited to 18 attendees.

Another tour is set for Aug. 24.

Tours are $5, free for members.

To reserve, call 684-1010 or email info@historicmilton.org.