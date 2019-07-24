Top state medalists represented Delaware at the National Technology Student Association’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics conference held June 28-July 2 at the National Harbor, Maryland.

Students competed in high technology and in leadership contests such as computer-aided design; dragster design; engineering, inventions and innovations; leadership strategies; manufacturing prototype; medical technology; on-demand video; promotional graphics; structural engineering; system control technology; video game design; robotics, website design and more. The conference was the largest in the organizations history, with more than 8,500 individuals in attendance from throughout the country and world. It was also the largest national attendance in Delaware TSA history with 147 participants.

Highlights include the election of Apuroop Mutyala, of MOT Charter School, to serve as vice president of National TSA; Delaware students earning 14 top-10 national honors; Kathy Sheehy, of Dickinson High School in the Red Clay Consolidated School District, and Stephen Lee, of P.S. duPont Middle School in the Brandywine School District, being named Chapter Advisor of the Year; and Postlethwait Middle School in the Caesar Rodney School District honored with Legacy Chapter of Excellence award.

Cab Calloway School of the Arts Middle School took second place in STEM animation, sixth place in leadership strategies and eighth place in promotional marketing. Postlethwait Middle School took third place in challenging technology issues, third place in digital photography, the third place Leap Legacy chapter of excellence award and fourth place in children’s stories.

Newark Charter Junior and Senior High School took fourth place in forensics technology.

MOT Charter School took fourth place in prepared presentation and ninth place in debating technology.

Caesar Rodney High School took seventh place in system control technology, seventh place in webmaster and eighth place in digital video production.

Participating Schools included Alexis I. duPont High School, Bayard Middle School, Cab Calloway School Of The Arts High School, Cab Calloway School Of The Arts Middle School, Caesar Rodney High School, Fifer Middle School, H.B. duPont Middle School, Henry C. Conrad Schools of Science, Milford Central Academy, MOT Charter School, Newark Charter High School, Newark Charter Jr. High School, Postlethwait Middle School, Selbyville Middle School and Sussex Central High School.