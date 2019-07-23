Special Olympics Delaware will host its annual summer camp Aug. 3-5 at Camp Barnes in Frankford, with more than 80 Special Olympics Delaware scheduled to attend.

Summer camp is one of the most anticipated events of the year for Special Olympics athletes of various ages and abilities. Campers participate in several traditional camp activities while enjoying the opportunity to reacquaint with and meet new friends during the three-day, two-night camp experience.

As part of the first day at camp, more than 30 high school student-athletes from around the state are attending as part of their experience at the annual Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Leadership Conference. In addition, youth and adults are volunteering at the camp as counselors.

“Special Olympics summer camp is three amazing days where our counselors interact with Special Olympics athletes in an inclusive setting to enjoy a traditional camp experience together,” said Kylie Frazer, director of school and youth initiatives. “The counselors develop a greater understanding and appreciation of their peers with disabilities, and it serves as a tremendous lesson that all people are more alike than different. There’s no greater tribute to our athletes than the fact that many of our counselors come back year after year to spend the three days at camp with them.”

For more, visit sode.org.