Heather Hoffert takes home $15,000

A 44-year-old Pennsylvania teacher was on vacation when she stopped into Smitty McGee's, in Selbyville, with her mother.

Before leaving, they saw a Delaware Lottery Instant Game display and her mother asked, "Are you feeling lucky?"

Heather Hoffert decided she was feeling lucky and purchased three Cinco 5 Spot Instant Game tickets before leaving the store. One of those tickets ended up being the game's last top prize of $15,000.



"I scratched the tickets when we returned to the car," Hoffert said. "I couldn't believe it. There was a lot of cheering between my mother and I."



"What a great souvenir from her vacation in Delaware," said Vernon Kirk, Director of the Delaware Lottery. "Congratulations to Ms. Hoffert on her big win."



When asked what she was planning to do with her winnings, Hoffert said she wants to make a few repairs around her home-and put the rest into savings.



She claimed her prize from Lottery Headquarters on July 15, 2019.

Delaware Lottery game and promotional details are available at delottery.com, at licensed locations, and from the Lottery's office in Dover.