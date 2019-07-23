The Milford Police Department’s Community Policing Unit will sponsor the 25th annual Milford’s Night Out celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Bicentennial Park, 220 NE Front St., Milford.

This year's event will feature music from the Indian River Band, formerly Clifford Keith, along with free food, drinks and emergency vehicles on display. Participants will include Carlisle Fire Company, Houston Volunteer Fire Co., Memorial VFC, Division Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, WSFS Bank, Delaware Criminal Justice Information System, Delaware Natural Resources Police, Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, Bayhealth, Community Legal Aid, Brandywine Counseling, City of Milford Public Works, Rep. Bryan Shupe, Delaware Health and Social Services, Domestic Violence Task Force, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, WSFS Bank Shred Truck and Sussex County Emergency Medical Services.

The menu will include chicken provided by Mountaire Farms, prepared by Greenwood Volunteer Fire Co., and pizza provided by Grotto Pizza, with drinks provided by Pepsi Bottling Ventures. Vanderwende’s Ice Cream Truck will also be on hand.

For more, visit milfordpolicede.org.