Dover police said the suspect pulled a gun because he thought a driver took his place in line at the car wash.

Dover Police charged a 68-year-old Harrington man with weapons offenses and driving under the influence at the West Side Car Wash in the 800 block of Forest Street Friday afternoon.

At about 3:19 p.m., officers were called to the car wash for a report of a man pointing a gun at another man. When officers arrived, they spoke with Joseph Rivard, detained him and located a revolver on his hip.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage at the car wash to confirm what happened.

Police said a 38-year-old man driving a vehicle pulled forward in line at the car wash. Rivard confronted the man, refusing to let him exit the vehicle. Rivard then went to his own vehicle, took out the revolver and aimed it at the man.

Police said Rivard believed the man took his place in line at the car wash.

During the investigation, officers determined that Rivard was intoxicated.

Rivard charged with aggravated menacing, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited (intoxicated), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, disorderly conduct and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was released on his own recognizance while awaiting a court appearance.