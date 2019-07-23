Delaware State Police have charged a Camden-Wyoming man with multiple burglaries from homes that were being built in the Camden-Wyoming and Marydel areas.

Delaware State Police have charged a Camden-Wyoming man with multiple burglaries from homes under construction.

State Police recently arrested Mark T. Long, 56, on charges of thefts of aluminum concrete forms from homes that were being built.

Through further investigations, police determined that Long was also responsible for two other burglaries, one in the 2900 block of Mud Mill Road, Camden-Wyoming, and the other in the 5400 block of Sandy Bend Road, Marydel.

The crimes happened between April 15 and May 13. Both residences appeared to be vacant or under construction during the time of the incidents. Both residences were damaged.

On July 17, the Troop 3 Criminal Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at Long's residence in the 3400 block of Mud Mill Road, Camden-Wyoming. During the search, detectives found about $7,100 worth of stolen property from both burglaries. Police said some of the stolen property was pawned at a local pawn shop.

On July 23, Long turned himself in at Troop 3 where he was charged with the following:

two counts of third-degree burglary,

two counts of felony theft,

theft by false pretense,

falsifying business records,

selling stolen property,

two counts of criminal mischief.

Long was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,800 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.