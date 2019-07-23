Bayhealth is pleased to announce the organization was awarded a Rural Residency Planning and Development Program grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

HRSA awarded $20 million in grants to healthcare systems developing new rural residency programs while achieving accreditation through the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. Bayhealth was awarded $750,000.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded this grant from HRSA,” said Bayhealth president and CEO Terry M. Murphy. “This grant will be used to continue our promise to deliver the nation’s best healthcare here at home.”

In March, Bayhealth announced the organization started the process to launch residency teaching programs for doctors who have recently graduated from medical school, called Graduate Medical Education. Bayhealth plans to have several GME programs including family medicine, internal medicine, emergency medicine and general surgery. The residency training programs will assist in bringing more doctors to the area, enhance the culture of learning at Bayhealth and foster improvements to patient care and the patient experience.

Bayhealth is also partnering with area medical schools to host medical students for a portion of their Undergraduate Medical Education clinical rotations. Upon graduating medical school, these students may later apply for one of Bayhealth’s residency programs.

“This is truly an exciting time for Bayhealth as we look toward our future,” said Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and GME Designated Institutional Official Gary Siegelman. “These medical education programs are an investment not only in Bayhealth’s future, but in southern Delaware’s communities as well.”

For more, visit bayhealthgme.org.