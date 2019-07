The Delaware Department of Transportation announced to motorists the right lane on Route 1 southbound, from Swedes Street to Van Dyke Avenue, Dewey Beach, will be closed to traffic for the Dewey Beach Clydesdale Parade, to begin at 6:30 p.m. July 24.

Parking is free from 5 to 11 p.m. for family-friendly events. Dewey Beach encourages the public to come early for the parade.