Employee in critical condition

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating a serious crash that occurred in Greenwood.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, a 2018 Tesla Model 3 was traveling westbound on East Market Street (Route 16), approaching the intersection of southbound Sussex Highway (Route 13). At the last minute, the operator of the Tesla entered the left turn lane of East Market Street in order to turn left onto Route 13.

For unknown reasons, the operator accelerated rapidly, crossing the center line and left lane before exiting the south edge of East Market Street. The Tesla continued to travel in a southwesterly direction, crossing both southbound lanes of travel on Route 13 and before striking the Bay to the Beach sales office building. An employee inside the building was working at her desk when she was struck by the Tesla.

The operator of the Tesla, a 79-year-old female of Gloucester, Virginia, was properly restrained. She was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The employee, a 31-year old female of Seaford, was initially transported to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and later to Christiana Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

The intersection of East Market Street and southbound Sussex Highway was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.