Beebe Healthcare will host a clinical healthcare professionals job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. July 31 in the Delaware Room at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

Interested candidates are asked to RSVP to 645-3336 or employment@beebehealthcare.org.

Beebe Healthcare is hiring clinical nurses with two years of acute care experience. Openings include clinical decision unit, intensive care unit, stepdown, cardiovascular operating room, emergency department, float pool, cardiac cath lab, medical-surgical units, orthopaedics, registered nurse first assistant, post-anesthesia care unit and cardiac cath nurse manager.

Beebe is also hiring certified nursing assistants, rad techs and medical assistants.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.