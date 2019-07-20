No injuries were reported after the shooting Friday evening in the Generals Green neighborhood near Dover Air Force Base, just south of Dover city limits.

The Delaware State Police are investigating after several bullets struck a residence Friday evening just south of Dover city limits.

The incident happened at about 6:37 p.m.

Troopers responded to the 2000 block of Generals Way in Generals Green for a report of shots fired.

Troopers talked to a resident who said someone fired multiple rounds at her residence. Troopers found multiple holes in the front of the residence.

There were no reports of any injuries, police said.

There is no suspect information yet.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Troop 3, Detective Blomquist at Troop 3 at (302) 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com