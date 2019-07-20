46-year-old Paul D. Reedy charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Milford man after a meth lab was discovered during the execution of a search warrant.

The investigation began in May, when police investigated large amounts of copper wire stripped and stolen from three homes under construction. It was estimated that the suspect stole approximately $3,500 worth of copper wire, as well as a trail camera. Police developed 46-year-old Paul D. Reedy as a suspect.

Around 9 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, police executed a search warrant at Reedy’s residence in the 21000 block of Rodney Park Drive, in Milford. He was taken into custody without incident and a methamphetamine lab was discovered.

Approximately 0.06 grams of methamphetamine, the components used to manufacture methamphetamine and key ingredients in making the drug were safely collected and seized. Also recovered was a large amount of copper wire and the stolen trail camera.

Reedy was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of theft, three counts of stolen property, unlawfully operating a clandestine laboratory, possession with the intent to manufacture and deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed toSussex Correctional Institution on $31,000 secured bond.