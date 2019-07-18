Area near Northeast Front Street buckled in heat

The Delaware Department of Transportation will perform emergency road repairs in Milford due to heat-related heaving.

Lane closures will begin at 6 p.m. today, Thursday, July 18 and continue until 9 a.m. on Friday, July 18. The closures will occur on southbound Route 1, just south of the new Northeast Front Street interchange, in the area of mile marker 42.

Heaving can happen on any road surface during extreme temperatures. Roads are built with the ability to allow for expansion and contraction, but as temperature and humidity increase, the road can run out of room to expand. When the road buckles, it creates a safety hazard.

DelDOT will be removing a 10-foot section of the road and installing a temporary patch to resolve the issue until a permanent repair is scheduled at a later date.

Repairs will be completed as quickly as possible, but motorists should expect delays in this area during lane closures.

Before getting on the road, motorists can view real-time conditions from more than 110 traffic cameras by using DelDOT’s smartphone application or visiting www.deldot.gov. The free DelDOT App is available for Apple and Android smartphones and tablets. Motorists can also listen to WTMC 1380 AM for updates on current road conditions.