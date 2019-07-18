May have suffered medical condition prior to accident

he Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the Love Creek area of Lewes.

The incident occurred around 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, as a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) crossing the Love Creek Bridge. After crossing the bridge, the operator lost control and the vehicle crossed over the eastbound travel lane and exited the roadway. The Wrangler proceeded over a curb, crossed through a grass yard and struck an unoccupied residence located in the 20000 block of John J. Williams Highway.

The operator, a 67-year-old Millsboro man, was properly restrained and transported to the Beebe Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Troopers are continuing their investigation into this incident and preliminary reports suggest the driver may have suffered a medical condition prior to the crash.