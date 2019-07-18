The Delaware Department of Transportation, in conjunction with Pippin Funeral Home, announced that funeral services will be held for Brandon LeGrand beginning at 9 a.m. July 20 at Milford Central Academy Gymnasium, next to Milford High School, 1019 N. Walnut St.

The Milford Police Department will assist traffic in Milford to Williamsville Cemetery. After the conclusion of the funeral services in Milford, motorists can anticipate delays on area roadways as the procession makes its way to the Williamsville Cemetery. The road closures will begin at Deep Grass Lane followed by Hunting Quarter Road, and Williamsville Road starting at 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., approximately. The closures are necessary to accommodate family and guests to the Williamsville Cemetery.

DelDOT’s staff will provide assistance for the temporary road closures. During these road closures, residents will have access to their homes. Variable message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the temporary closure of these roadways.

Southbound Deep Grass Lane detour route will continue south on Deep Grass Lane, right onto Hunting Quarter Road and return to Williamsville Road.

Northbound Deep Grass Lane detour route will continue north on Deep Grass Lane, left onto Thistlewood Road, left on Hunting Quarter Road and back to Williamsville Road.

Hunting Quarter Road Northbound detour route will continue north on Hunting Quarter Road, right onto Thistlewood Road, right onto Deep Grass Lane and back to Williamsville Road. Hunting Quarter Road Southbound detour route will continue south on Hunting Quarter Road, left on Deep Grass Lane and back to Williamsville Road.

Williamsville Road Eastbound detour route will continue right onto Hunting Quarter Road, left onto Deep Grass Lane and return to Williamsville Road.

Williamsville Road Westbound detour route will continue left onto Deep Grass Lane, right onto Hunting Quarter Road and back to Williamsville Road.