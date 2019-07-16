Delaware State Police have identified the driver who died in the crash of a Jaguar F-PACE Friday, July 12 on Pole Bridge Road near Acorn Drive.

UPDATE, July 16:

The Delaware State Police have identified the woman who died in a single-vehicle crash Friday, July 12 on Pole Bridge Road near Port Penn as Denise C. Wall, 61, of Townsend.

ORIGINAL REPORT, July 13:

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night near Port Penn, northeast of Odessa.

The incident happened at about 8:46 p.m., when a 2018 Jaguar F-PACE was traveling east on Pole Bridge Road approaching Acorn Drive.

At that intersection, the roadway veers to the left, but the Jaguar continued straight and entered the front yard of a residence on Acorn Drive. The vehicle struck a road sign, ran over a small tree and then struck a larger tree. The vehicle continued traveling out of control across the yard, with the passenger side hitting another tree. Then the vehicle burst into flames.

The woman driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity remains unknown and is pending notification of next of kin.

Speed is being considered a factor in this crash, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Alexander at Troop 2 at (302) 365-8437.