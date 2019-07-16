58-year-old Gary Phillips charged

The Milford Police Department arrested a Frankford man for his sixth DUI.

Around 1:32 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, an officer on patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Northwest Front Street. According to police, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 58-year-old Gary Phillips, had struck a sign post. Field tests determined Phillips was under the influence of alcohol.

Phillips was charged with sixth-offense driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended or revoked, failure to have insurance identification in possession and inattentive driving. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,050 cash bail.