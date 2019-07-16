Joseph Hartman was awarded the Rick Berry Memorial Scholarship award from First State Corvette Club.

The scholarship is given in memory of Rick Berry, who passed away in 2018. It was Berry’s desire the scholarship be awarded to someone who has displayed excellence while studying in the field of automotive technology.

While the First State Corvette Club has awarded scholarships for a number of years, with Berry’s passing, club members voted to honor him by awarding the scholarship in his memory and for the purpose he championed.

For 2019, Delaware Technical Community College instructors and department heads selected Hartman, who recently finished his first year in the automotive curriculum at Del Tech Georgetown. Hartman has excelled in Del Tech’s program and looks forward to furthering his education in the field. The ceremonial $1,250 check was awarded during the club’s July 3 meeting.