The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently announced a new urgent care benefit under the newly implemented MISSION Act, for eligible veterans, which lets veterans enrolled with the VA Healthcare to visit participating urgent care clinics in their community for treatment of minor healthcare needs.

“We want to be the preferred healthcare provider for veterans and we will continue to strive to provide convenient, timely and high-quality health care to our veterans,” said Director Vince Kane, who oversees the Wilmington VAMC and its five outpatient clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey. “The new urgent care benefits offer additional options for eligible veterans and helps VA leverage healthcare resources to better meet the needs of veterans.”

The urgent care benefit offers added convenience for eligible veterans to use at any time, with any participating provider throughout the country — a benefit for eligible veterans who may be traveling over these summer months. Veterans do not need to receive VA authorization prior to visiting a participating urgent care provider nor do they have to make a copayment at the time of their visit. Some veterans may experience a VA copay after their urgent care visit based on their assigned priority group and the number of times they visit an in-network urgent care provider in a calendar year.

Medications prescribed to veterans during their urgent care visit are covered for up to a 14-day supply through a VA pharmacy, VA contracted pharmacy or a non-contracted pharmacy. Prescriptions longer than a 14-day supply must be submitted to a VA pharmacy to be filled. If a non-contracted pharmacy is used, the veteran will have to pay out of pocket and file a reimbursement through their local VA.

To be eligible for urgent care benefits, veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care through the VA from either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months. For more about VA urgent care benefits, contact a local VA facility or visit va.gov/communitycare.

Veterans can contact the Wilmington VA Medical Center eligibility office at 800-461-8262 to check on their eligibility status.

Veterans who need assistance in enrolling in VA healthcare can contact veteran outreach specialists in their area. In the state of Delaware and Salem, New Jersey, call 357-8715 or 932-7519.

A comprehensive list of participating urgent care community providers is available at va.gov/find-locations.