The Dorchester County Historical Society will host a discussion and sharing session for those with members of the Bramble family in their family tree at noon July 30 at the Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland.

The Bramble family in Dorchester County is one of the oldest. Within one year of the formation of Dorchester County — 349 years ago — Thomas Bramble received two pieces of land on the Little Choptank River. Brambles have remained, branching out into all areas of the county.

During this informal session, DCHS volunteers will share information that can be found in the records of the research center. Artifacts, photos and other tidbits will be on display, and visitors are encouraged to bring in family trees, photos, family stories and mementos to share with the group.

For more, call 410-228-7953.