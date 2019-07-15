Delaware high school students interested in education careers recently brought home awards from a national Educators Rising Conference in Dallas.

Delaware’s delegation also got a chance to hear from experts in the field of education, including 2019 National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson.

School participating included Delmar, Hodgson Vo-Tech, Indian River, Polytech, St. George’s Technical, Smyrna, Sussex Central and Sussex Technical high schools.

Students who placed nationally include Denis Torres Ruiz, from Smyrna, top-10, lesson planning and delivery, humanities; Alexa Alcocer-Nunez and Christa Watson, St. George’s, second place, children’s literature K-3; Riley Murray, Indian River, top-10, exploring support services; Beverly Cobos, St. George’s, first place, exploring education administration careers; Grace Morris, Sussex Tech, second place, public speaking; Caitlyn Thomas, Smyrna, third place, public speaking.

Smyrna took top-10 in researching learning challenges.

Educators Rising is a career and technical student organization for students enrolled in the Teacher Academy who are interested in pursuing a career in education.