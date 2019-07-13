The intermittent closure of the Augustine Beach Boat Ramp near Port Penn and adjacent intertidal beach located on the south side of the existing rock groin has been extended through Aug. 1 to complete maintenance dredging of the boat ramp access channel that has been delayed due to equipment issues, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced July 12.

During this time period, the boat ramp will be closed from 8 a.m. Mondays until 5 p.m. Thursdays, reopening from 5 p.m. Thursdays until 8 a.m. Mondays. The site parking lot will remain open for the duration of the dredging project.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete, with full access restored, by Aug. 2.

Boaters who regularly use the Augustine Beach Boat Ramp may opt to use the Fort DuPont Boat Ramp, located approximately five miles north in Delaware City.

For more, call 739-9914.