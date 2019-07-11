Delaware Hospice announced the 11th Annual Memorial Walk and 5K Run, held June 26 at the Delaware Hospice Center, raised more than $15,800.

The money raised from this event will go to support the 10 programs and services offered to the community. More than 225 runners and walkers took to the course to honor their loved ones.

Delaware Hospice recognized supporting organizations Boys and Girls Club of Milford, Community Bank Delaware, Easton Ice, EMS, Forever Media, Hocker’s Supercenter, Jack Lingo Realtor, Mispillion River Brewery, Mountaire Farms, Philly Pretzel Factory Rehoboth Beach, Race 2 Run, Veteran’s Home, Walmart Georgetown and Walmart Milford and John Ward, as well as corporate partners Bayhealth Medical Center, Community Bank, Griswold Home Care, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Mutual of America.

For more, call 800-838-9800 or visit delawarehospice.org.