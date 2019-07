The inaugural Hickory Ridge Antique Tractor Show is set for Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at 7096 Big Stone Beach Road, Milford, featuring J.I. Case tractors and equipment.

The show will include a DJ, flea market, crafts, vendors, raffles, Civil War living history demonstrations, broommaking, a pedal tractor pull for kids, carnival games, cars, trucks, lawnmowers and a tractor judging contest.

Admission is free. For registration and more, call 222-2945 or email hickoryridgetractorclub@gmail.com.