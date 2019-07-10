Delmarva Power joined energy companies across the country July 10 in celebration of its lineworkers and their continuous dedication to providing customers with the safe, reliable energy service they depend on to power their lives.

Each year on July 10, National Lineworker Appreciation Day salutes those responsible for maintaining and enhancing the local energy grid.

“Our lineworkers represent our most important line of defense when extreme weather hits,” said Tyler Anthony, senior vice president and chief operations officer, Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “Each time we respond to a storm, I am moved by their unwavering dedication to our customers and their persistent focus on safety. It is a privilege to work with such selfless and committed individuals and I am proud of the work we do in our communities — from major reliability projects to responding when our customers need us most.”

Delmarva Power lineworkers are responsible for maintaining nearly 14,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines across Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Crews also complete projects to modernize the local energy grid and strengthen the system against severe weather. These efforts continue to improve reliability for Delmarva Power’s more than 527,000 customers and, in 2018, Delmarva Power customers experienced the lowest frequency of electric outages ever.

