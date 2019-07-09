Bayhealth ENT, Milford, a clinic specializing in ear, nose and throat care, welcomed board-certified pediatric otolaryngology physician David W. Roberson.

The practice, which includes Stephen G. Cooper and Catherine A. Wright, is accepting new patients.

The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

Prior to earning his medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Roberson had a two-year stint in the Peace Corps, teaching math and science in Nepal. After a research fellowship with the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Washington in Seattle, he did a surgical internship and residency at Seattle’s Virginia Mason Hospital followed by an otolaryngology residency at the University of Washington. Roberson then went on to complete a fellowship in pediatric otolaryngology at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

He served as a full-time hospital otolaryngologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, associate professor at Harvard Medical School and a consultant in newborn medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He’s also served in leadership roles and on committees and working groups with Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital to advance patient quality and safety, and pediatric health. He has served in multiple national leadership roles, including a 6-year term as chair of the Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Committee for the American Academy of Otolaryngology; his committee leadership was twice recognized with awards from the Academy.

Roberson is the founder, president and a board member of the Global Tracheostomy Collaborative, an international quality improvement collective with 45 member hospitals worldwide. The collaborative is dedicated to improving care related to tracheostomy, where an incision is made through the neck into the trachea to open the airway and aid breathing. He is a member of numerous medical societies and professional associations, including the Association for Research in Otolaryngology and the American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology. He also has been named a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Roberson sees patients of all ages, with a special interest in pediatric ENT and chronic ear disease in the Bayhealth ENT, Milford practice, 806 Seabury Ave.

For more, call 393-5009 or visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.