The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge over Killens Pond on Killens Pond Road, between Paradise Alley and Scrap Tavern roads, Felton, from 7 a.m. July 22 to 5 p.m. Aug. 16.

DelDOT's contractor, Eastern Highway Specialists, will repair the bridge deck. During the closure of the bridge, Killens Pond State Park will remain open. Visitors may access the park from U.S. Route 13 to the campground entrance on Paradise Alley Road. The main park entrance from Killens Pond Road will not be impacted.

Motorists going northbound on Killens Pond Road will turn left onto Paradise Alley Road and turn right onto U.S. Route 13 northbound and turn right onto Killens Pond Road.

Motorists going southbound on Killens Road will turn left onto U.S. Route 13 southbound and turn right onto Paradise Alley Road to Killens Pond Road.

Detour signage will be posted.