Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America's Vice President Paul Davis made a surprise presentation to the crew from Mission BBQ during the lineup for the Fourth of July parade in Dover.

The presentation was planned so it could be made on the national holiday, according to Davis, who also serves as Delaware VVA Council president.

"Every Mission BBQ restaurant supports its local USO and its communities in many ways, with a focus on support of fire, police, first responders and our military,” said Davis. “They serve great food with a huge side of patriotism. Every day at noon, everything comes to a halt and teammates place their hand on their heart and rise for the National Anthem. Mission BBQ is the only restaurant in the country that does this.”

"This presentation is an awesome thing and will be displayed in our restaurant. God Bless America," said Jennifer Rambo, the Dover restaurant's community ambassador, while accepting the plaque.