The Delaware Department of Transportation is hosting the Northeast Association of State Transportation Officials 2019 Annual Conference on July 8-10 at the Chase Center in Wilmington.

Sessions will be held on workforce development, the electrification of transportation, mobility on demand, diversity and inclusion, innovative tolling, drones and the movement of people and goods.

“It is my pleasure to welcome NASTO Conference attendees to Wilmington,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki. “Your business here includes the exchange of information about some of the more pressing issues of the day regarding public safety and infrastructure.”

NASTO brings together representatives from the state transportation departments of the Northeastern U.S. and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. These decision makers include secretaries, commissioners and their staff. Also in attendance are representatives from the Federal Highway Administration, the American Association of State Highway Transportation officials and other local, regional and national government agencies. The annual event draws more than 300 participants.