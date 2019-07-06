Paul E. Daisey charged with disorderly conduct, deer poaching

A Frankford man charged with deer poaching has pleaded guilty at a pre-trial hearing in Superior Court.

Paul E. Daisey, 38, was arrested on January 21 for disorderly conduct and multiple deer poaching violations near Millville. He pleaded guilty to hunting deer during a closed season and disorderly conduct.

Daisey's hunting license was forfeited for two years. He will pay $2,380 in restitution to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Division of Fish & Wildlife's Operation Game Theft Fund, serve one year of level one probation and forfeit a firearm seized by police when he was arrested.

