Southside Johnny in southern Delaware tonight.

1. Asbury band opens weekend

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes have more than 30 albums under their belt.



The band was born from Jersey Shore scene in 1974. Though they were influenced by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, the Jukes evolved as more of an R&B horn band in the Memphis Stax Records tradition.



Southside Johnny will gig in SoDel at 7 p.m., Friday. Tickets are $28.

IF YOU GO

436-3015 ADDRESS Freeman Stage 31750 Lake View Drive, Selbyville WEBSITE freemanstage.org

2. Firefly trio in Dewey

Sometimes you need to level-up on your own. But other times you’ll need to have Cheat Codes. The latter would be most appropriate for you this weekend.



After playing Firefly last year, the EDM trio Cheat Codes will bring their festival vibe to a more intimate (yet intense) setting at the beach.



The trio is responsible for tracks like “No Promises” featuring Demi Lovato and “Only You.” Most recently they are on the song “All of My Life” with Trixxie.



Cheat Codes will heat up the stage at 9 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $40.

IF YOU GO

227-7272 ADDRESS Bottle & Cork 1807 Highway One, Dewey Beach WEBSITE bottleandcorkdewey.com

3. Sock-hop show



As long as the music of Buddy Holly is played, his memory will Not Fade Away.



This Buddy Holly tribute band keeps those tunes alive, sharing them with some listeners who weren’t alive when Holly was making his mark.



Not Fade Away will create a sock-hop atmosphere at 8 p.m., Friday. Tickets are $20 to $25.



IF YOU GO

684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE pcade.com



