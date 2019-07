The Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Jolly Trolley’s new additions with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 2.

The Classic Trolley vehicles seat up to 28 passengers and are available to reserve for weddings and special events, as well as being a part of the original Jolly Trolley fixed route shuttle between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach.

For more, visit jollytrolley.com or call 644-0200.