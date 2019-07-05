Some fun First State events to dive into this weekend.

1. Sometimes you need to level-up on your own. But other times you’ll need to have Cheat Codes. The latter would be most appropriate for you this weekend.

After playing Firefly last year, the EDM trio Cheat Codes will bring their festival vibe to a more intimate (yet intense) setting at the beach.

The trio is responsible for tracks like “No Promises” featuring Demi Lovato and “Only You.” Most recently they are on the song “All of My Life” with Trixxie.

Cheat Codes will heat up the stage at the Bottle & Cork, 1807 Highway One, Dewey Beach at 9 p.m., Sunday. COST $40. INFO bottleandcorkdewey.com or 227-7272.

2. Fans of mid-century modernism furniture will have a ball with the exhibit “Unity by Design: Midcentury Modernism at Winterthur.”

The exhibit explores the perceived juxtaposition of mid-century modernism at an institution rooted in traditional Americana. The collection offers roughly 150 objects.

You can see the exhibit at Winterthur, 5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur; 10 to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday. COST $20 adult; $18 senior and student; $6 child (age 2-11); free for infants (under age 2). INFO winterthur.org or 888-4600.

3. Philly band Pet Cheetah mixes up electro, hip-hop, Latin and alt into one pot and serves it up to listeners from the stage.

The band was created by Joey Anderson, Paul Sheslow, Mark Franzen and Charlie Field. Their music tells tales of highs and lows, peace and conflict.

You can chase Pet Cheetah at Mispillion River Brewing, 255 Mullet Run, Milford from 8 to 10 p.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO mispillionriverbrewing.com or 491-6623.