Three Sussex Technical High School students won second-in-the-nation honors in their technical areas recently at the national SkillsUSA championship.

Winning silver were Jacob and Joshua Hoffpauir, of Lewes, media broadcasting students competing in audio-radio production, and Joseph Wilder, of Seaford, a digital publishing and design student competing in advertising design. All three are recent graduates of the school.

This marks the seventh year in a row that Sussex Tech media broadcasting students have finished third place or better in national SkillsUSA events.

Sussex Tech sent a team of 13 students to the national competition of SkillsUSA, a career-technical student organization that prepares students for careers in a variety of trade, technical and skilled occupations.

Also representing Sussex Tech and competing at the national level were current students and recent graduates from the Class of 2019: Sharnae Harmon, senior, of Ellendale, competing in crime scene investigation; Garret Smith, alumna, of Ellendale, competing in criminal justice; Matt Ryan, senior, of Georgetown, competing in photography; Ryan Bradley, alumna, pf Lewes, competing in broadcast news; Hannah Wolk, alumna, of Lewes, competing in broadcast news; Chase Albright, alumna, of Mlford, competing in broadcast news; Caroline Carter, senior, of Milford, competing in crime scene investigation; Sydney Gross, alumna, of Millsboro, competing in broadcast news; Ciera Benjamin, senior, of Seaford, competing in crime scene investigation; and Adrienne Smith, senior, of Seaford, competing in prepared speech.

Sussex Tech’s SkillsUSA state competition team brought home 24 individual or team awards from the competition in March. The national competition was held in Louisville, Kentucky.