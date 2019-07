Rising Sun Lodge No. 4, 516 Chestnut St., Milton, will hold a dinner fundraiser, featuring fish, barbecue or fried chicken dinners, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14.

Dinners are $12 per person, available for takeout or dine-in. Proceeds benefit scholarships for local students.

For more, call 645-5574.