Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus Nurse Hannah Hastings was named Bayhealth’s latest DAISY Award honoree for the compassion she showed a cancer patient in her final days.

The DAISY Award is a national recognition that honors members of the nursing profession. Hastings was nominated by her preceptor Megan Wentling after seeing Hastings care for a cancer patient and their family last year.

When the family realized the woman didn’t have much longer to live, Hastings along with her nursing unit, 4A, and the Cancer Center, helped organize an early high school graduation ceremony in the woman’s patient room so she could see her grandson graduate. Her actions moved the family so much that they thanked Bayhealth and especially Hastings in the woman’s obituary.

Hastings says it was her own experience losing her nephew to cancer that helped her provide care to this patient; it’s also why she decided to work on an oncology medical-surgical nursing unit.

Deciding to become a nurse happened by accident, Hastings said. She knew she wanted to help people, liked science and loved learning about health. She picked nursing on a whim and fell in love with it.

DAISY Award honorees are nominated by nurses, administrators, peers, physicians, volunteers, patients and families.

To nominate a Bayhealth nurse, visit bayhealth.org/daisy.