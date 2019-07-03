The Delaware State Police and the American Legion held the Trooper Youth Week graduation ceremony June 28 at the Delaware State Police Training Academy Headquarters Complex in Dover.

Graduating cadets in the class of 2019 were Damian Alexander, First State Military Academy; Mason Glanden, Early College High School; Kyle Green, Sussex Central High School; Serika Hicks, Polytech High School; Jemescia Inge, Christiana High School; Madeline Kuennen, Delaware Military Academy; Reese Lohman, Smyrna High School; Neva Nowell, Woodbridge High School; Zoe Quevedo, Sussex Technical High School; Vashon Roby, Christiana High School; Elizabeth Schlauch, Caesar Rodney High School; Arianna Snyder, Newark High School; Christopher Tomczyk, A.I. DuPont High School; Samantha White, Caravel Academy; and Ssamantha Wolfgang, Caesar Rodney High School.

The 48th Annual Trooper Youth Week Awards were also awarded.

Alexander earned the Physical Fitness Award, for the cadet that demonstrated overall physical fitness.

Lohman earned the Esprit De Corps Award, for the cadet that most demonstrated a feeling of pride, fellowship and common loyalty.

Quevedo earned the Core Values Award, for the cadet that demonstrated the essence of the DSP’s seven core values — honor, integrity, courage, loyalty, attitude, discipline and service.

Kuennen was named Most Outstanding Cadet, for the cadet that demonstrated overall leadership, initiative, teamwork and commitment to the success of the class.

The ceremony’s speakers included Robert M. Coupe, secretary, Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security; Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr., superintendent of the Delaware State Police; and Commander James Stewart, Department of Delaware American Legion Inc.

Fifteen young men and women from across the state endured a weeklong training program that paralleled what Delaware State Troopers experience while attending the DSP Training Academy.

Cadets took up residence at the academy to give them a better understanding of the profession of law enforcement and what it takes to become a trooper. The goal of the Delaware State Police Trooper Youth Week Academy is to provide cadets with the best possible law enforcement instruction while demonstrating professionalism and motivation in a challenging and disciplined environment.

In addition to daily inspections and the physical fitness regimen, the cadets attended classes that include motor vehicle stops, crime scene investigation, drug investigation, drill and ceremony, defensive tactics and ethical decision making. Special units included the Motorcycle Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, Maritime Unit, Aviation Unit, Collision Reconstruction Unit and the K-9 Unit. They also toured a Communications Center and the Delaware State Police Museum.