Beebe Auxiliary, made up of local volunteers, is seeking new volunteers at it nears its 83rd anniversary.

The group currently has 170 members.

The auxiliary needs volunteers, any age, young or seasoned, to help out at the Beebe Treasure Chest Thrift Store, open seven days a week, located in the Midway Shopping Center on Route 1 behind Candy Kitchen.

Thrift store volunteers can choose the hours they want to work and there are a variety of tasks to choose from, including sorting donated items, arranging displays, restocking shelves and working the cash register.

Especially needed are young, strong men and women who can help with furniture pick-ups and deliveries.

Volunteers are also needed at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus to help in the gift shop as well as the east and west information desks.

Applications may be submitted at beebehealthcare.org/volunteer-beebe.

For more, email nalmacy@gmail.com or call 703-2600.