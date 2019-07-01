Sweets & Treats, Tina's Timeless Threads, The Wedding Boutique, Sold Out Sneakers and That Ish Boutique

Downtown Dover Partnership announces that five businesses have opened or expanded recently.

Shoppers can now find vintage and vintage-inspired clothing and sneakers, cupcakes, puddings and dessert-shakes, unique fashions and special occasion dresses and accessories.

Monique Walker, owner of Sweets & Treats, opened at 147 South Governors Avenue in May. Previously the operator of a successful kiosk at the Christiana Mall, Walker sold out of inventory most weekends.

“I brought to Dover all the best sellers and more, including ice cream and milkshakes, banana pudding, cookie dough and strawberry crunch cupcakes, and frozen drinks at special pricing on Thirsty Thursdays!”

Walker also sells at the Capital City Farmers Market on Wednesdays.

Tina Hudson-Beamer, of Tina’s Timeless Threads, features a variety of authentic clothing and accessories from 40s to the 80s.

“Some items are new, vintage-inspired pieces with labels of Rebel Love, Heart of Haute and Pretty Retro,” said Hudson-Beamer. “Each piece is unique and the true vintage items are authentic and dated as close as possible to the actual period they originated in.”

Tina also sells vintage albums from the 50s to the 80s. She has secured a “pop-up” lease for three months and will confirm by September if she plans to take a long-term lease at her 111 West Loockerman Street location.

Co-owners Tammy Robinson and daughter Ashley have expanded The Wedding Boutique by moving from South Governors Avenue to 125 A West Loockerman Street. The shop was recently awarded Delaware Today’s 2019 Best of Delaware, Women’s Evening Attire, Downstate. It features wedding and ladies formal wear, jewelry and accessories, as well as tuxedo rentals for men. Customers have consistently remarked that they are especially pleased about the fine customer service that they receive when shopping at The Wedding Boutique.

Just down the street, Aaron Foreman celebrated the opening of Sold Out Sneakers on June 7.

“Shoppers can bring in their used sneakers and receive a credit toward a new pair,” Foreman said.

His inventory consists of the latest fashions in sneakers and, for those looking to re-live their “glory days,” he sells mint condition pre-owned sneaks at the 305 West Loockerman Street location.

The fifth shop to open in downtown recently is That Ish Boutique, located at 235 West Loockerman Street. Owner James Owens sells unique fashions and Islamic garb, and he continues to expand his product lines in the multi-room space. Owens’s formal grand opening will take place in the very near future but welcomes shoppers into “Dover’s fashion center” now because they are “open for business!”