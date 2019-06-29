Body, car found in canal

A 70-year-old South Bethany woman, missing since June 13, has been found deceased in an apparent car crash.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on June 14, as Linda Bravo operated a 2011 Mercedes GLK 350, a four-door sedan, northbound on York Road, approaching Rebecca Road, in South Bethany. York Road is a residential roadway that terminates at a canal access ramp a short distance north of Rebecca Road.

A thin cable wire was strung across the entrance to the access ramp. For unknown reasons, after passing Rebecca Road, the Mercedes continued traveling, entered onto the canal access ramp, struck and ran through the cable wire and entered into the canal. The Mercedes sank to the bottom and wasn't located until Saturday, June 29.

A gold alert had been issued for Bravo after a neighbor reported her missing. Police had been investigating and the community expressed concerns on social media.

Bravo's body was located in the canal on Saturday, followed by her car. The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.