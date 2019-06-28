Relief possible Saturday evening

According to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Division of Air Quality, Friday, June 28, will be hotter and even more stagnant than Thursday, with calm winds through the morning and plenty of afternoon sunshine.

These conditions have prompted them to warn residents that Friday is a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Delaware. A Code Orange Air Quality forecast a level of ozone pollution that can be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as young children, the elderly and those with heart and/or respiratory conditions. Such persons should limit outdoor activities, especially those that require a high level of exertion.

Ozone rose quickly on Thursday all along the Interstate 95 corridor and across the state, carrying over into Friday. Particles will rise in response to increasing atmospheric humidity but remain in the good range.

A weak cold front will approach the state from the north on Saturday evening. Depending on the progression of the front, scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible, which would limit ozone to the mid-to-upper moderate range. A third consecutive ozone action day is a possibility, however, if the front slows or thunderstorms are localized. Particles will linger near the good/moderate threshold. Sunday will be another hot day, but it will be less humid. Breezy northwesterly winds and the arrival of a new and presumably cleaner air mass will drop ozone to the lower end of the moderate range and decrease particles lower in the good range.

For more information about the air quality alerts and what you can do to reduce air pollution, click here.

Any health-related questions should be directed to the Division of Public Health at 302-744-4700. All other questions should be directed to the Division of Air Quality at 302-739-9402.