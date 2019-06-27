The National Chicken Council unveiled a new video featuring four chicken farms in Maryland and Delaware, that offers consumers a first-hand look onto the farms and their various sustainability practices.

The video features Rachel Rhodes, who raises chickens for Allen Harim; Janice Vickers, who raises chickens for Perdue Farms; and Michelle Chesnik and Terry Baker, who raise chickens for Mountaire Farms.

“I like maintaining the farm, keeping it under control and keeping it clean,” said Janice Vickers, of Millsboro. “And we don't want to pollute anything. I raised my children here, and we all go out and go fishing and boating, and just like everybody else, I want to keep the environment clean.”

“My father was raised on Deal Island and we went out on the water a lot,” said Terry Baker, of Millsboro. “We crabbed, fished a lot growing up, and I want my children to be able to do the same. So, it became very important to us to make sure that we had a positive impact on the environment. The Chesapeake Bay is a national treasure. We spent a lot of time there growing up, and taking my kids camping at Assateague Island, fishing and swimming. I work every day to do my best to preserve it for my grandchildren one day.”

To watch the video and learn more about what chicken farmers are doing to reduce their environmental impact, visit bit.ly/2YfaOxj.