Grotto Pizza recently collaborated with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to donate $10,000 to the Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore Division of Easterseals and took part in a volleyball tournament sponsored by the nonprofit that raised money for their mission and charitable causes.

In early 2019, Tito’s and Grotto Pizza pledged to work together to raise money for Easterseals with the craft vodka company committing to donate $1 for every Tito’s beverage sold companywide at Grotto Pizza in April and May. Grotto Pizza rose to the challenge and sold more than 10,000 Tito’s beverages, resulting in the donation from the vodka company. Additionally, eight Grotto Pizza stores participated in the annual tournament raising $9,335 with the Middletown Grotto Pizza location bringing in the most donations at $3,225.

Serving families in Delmarva for nearly 60 years, Grotto Pizza is committed to supporting communities and nonprofit organizations, and contributes over 350K to charitable organizations annually.

“Grotto Pizza believes in the good karma that comes from collaborating with our partners to support amazing organizations like Easterseals — true ambassadors of goodwill and service,” said Grotto Pizza Vice President Jeff Gosnear. “It’s especially heart-warming to know that the monies raised for Easterseals will go directly to the Eastern Shore Division which supports Delaware and Maryland, and we’re also proud to partner with Tito’s Handmade Vodka which completes the circle of hometown benevolence for such a worthy cause.”

For more, visit grottopizza.com.