Downtown Milford Inc. will welcome The Ladybug Music Festival for the second annual event Sept. 21, and the organization is seeking the community’s help.

The celebration of women in music, this all-ages, free block party concert is organized by DMI and Gable Music Ventures.

The goal of The Ladybug Music Festival is to provide women an outlet to show off their talents.

At 15 venues throughout downtown Milford, more than 30 musical acts representing all genres of music will perform with bands comprised of all-female groups or groups featuring female leads. Last year’s festival brought more than 3,000 people to the streets, stores and restaurants of Milford.

Fundraising to pay for production costs, artists’ fees and advertising is needed.

To donate and watch a highlight video of 2018’s inaugural festival, visit bit.ly/milfordladybug.

For more, call 839-1180 or visit downtownmilford.org.