Downtown Milford Inc. held a grand opening June 8 for Lady Maggie’s Boutique, 30 N. Walnut St., which offers fashion and accessories.

Designs from Coco Chanel to Levi Strauss will be featured, along with shoes, purses and jewelry for any outfit, eclectic and vintage pieces. Lady Maggie’s Boutique is also the exclusive retailer of Glass Handbags, which features an integrated light inside each handbag.

Lady Maggie’s Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

For more, call 424-1288 or visit bit.ly/2ZQVUOa.