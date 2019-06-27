CDCC joins Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce joined Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity for a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 1 to celebrate the grand opening of its new office and ReStore, 2311 S. Dupont Highway, Dover.

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build affordable homes. CDHFH is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a global nonprofit committed to building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing.

In exchange for 250 hours of sweat equity and courses designed to prepare for homeownership, families receive keys to their own home with a no-interest mortgage. The ReStore exists, in part, to generate profit that goes toward building costs. The ReStore sells gently used furniture, appliances and dishes among other home improvement products. Donations can be made at the ReStore location or residential pickups may be scheduled.

This move was a long time coming for CDHFH, which will celebrate 30 years in the community in 2020. The need for a new building was born out of a desire for a more convenient location to better serve the community and a larger space to stock more inventory in the ReStore. The Homeowner Program not only seeks to provide decent shelter but to also break the cycle of poverty in families who might not know anything different. CDHFH creates partnership opportunities with other community development organizations like NCALL and provides volunteer opportunities for school programs such as National Honor Society, vocational and special needs.

For more, call 526-2366 or visit centraldelawarehabitat.org.