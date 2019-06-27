Bayhealth announced the sale of the former Milford Memorial Hospital property, 21 W. Clarke Ave., to Nationwide Healthcare Services.

“Bayhealth is pleased to work with Nationwide Healthcare Services,” said Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy. “We look forward to seeing the development of the Milford Wellness Village by Nationwide.”

“I’m ecstatic to be able to get started on converting the site and preparing to take the delivery of care in Milford to the next level,” said Nationwide CEO Meir Gelley. “The Milford region is growing rapidly and we want to be in position to provide the latest services the population is demanding.”

Almost half the space in the Wellness Village is already committed. A skilled nursing facility will occupy space on the first and second floors of the former Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital. A federally qualified health center will move into the former cancer center. A child care center will move into one of the campus buildings, and the former hospital fitness center will be expanded into an outpatient rehab gym. The openings of the businesses will take place on different dates throughout the fall.

After the closing of the deal, Murphy and Gelley exchanged well wishes for each other to grow at their new respective buildings.

“We want to complement each other in our mutual mission of excellence in delivery of care,” said Gelley. “We feel fortunate that Bayhealth has given us this opportunity by selling us their former property.”

The Bayhealth Hospital and Outpatient Center, Sussex Campus opened on Feb. 5, replacing Milford Memorial Hospital. The Sussex Campus is located at 100 Wellness Way, Milford.

For more, visit bayhealthsussex.org.